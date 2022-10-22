Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI) Rating Increased to Equal Weight at Morgan Stanley

Albertsons Companies (NYSE:ACI – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $26.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 42.31% from the stock’s previous close.
ACI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded Albertsons Companies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $36.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim downgraded Albertsons Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on Albertsons Companies from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.85.
Albertsons Companies Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:ACI opened at $21.08 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.54. Albertsons Companies has a 1 year low of $20.57 and a 1 year high of $37.99.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Susan Morris sold 252,003 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.25, for a total transaction of $7,119,084.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 638,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,049,716. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Realty Corp Kimco sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,338,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $741,891,588.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,787,003 shares of company stock valued at $309,126,735 in the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ACI. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 72,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 21,578 shares in the last quarter. Aquila Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $998,000. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 58,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 20,255 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albertsons Companies by 85.5% during the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 62,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 28,790 shares in the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Albertsons Companies
Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.
