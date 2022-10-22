Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Issued By Zacks Research

Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research decreased their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Garmin in a research report issued on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mete now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.21. The consensus estimate for Garmin’s current full-year earnings is $4.90 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Garmin’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.01 EPS.

GRMN has been the topic of several other research reports. TheStreet lowered Garmin from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $137.00 to $109.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Tigress Financial dropped their target price on Garmin from $208.00 to $165.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Garmin Price Performance

NYSE:GRMN opened at $82.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.62. Garmin has a 12 month low of $76.37 and a 12 month high of $165.84.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.02. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 20.31%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Garmin

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Garmin by 403.2% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Garmin by 33.3% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.50% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Garmin

In other Garmin news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $859,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares in the company, valued at $12,235,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 16,089 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.81, for a total transaction of $1,573,665.09. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,500 shares in the company, valued at $14,231,355. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 9,550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $859,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 135,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,235,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 20.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Garmin Company Profile

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

