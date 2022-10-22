Insider Selling: Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director Sells 7,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director Donald B. Milder sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.07, for a total transaction of $560,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,192,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,632,602.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Inari Medical Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:NARI opened at $73.02 on Friday. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.50 and a 1 year high of $100.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $72.94 and a 200-day moving average of $73.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -251.79 and a beta of 1.26.

Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $92.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.04 million. Inari Medical had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a negative return on equity of 4.60%. As a group, analysts forecast that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NARI. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inari Medical by 266.7% in the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Inari Medical in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in Inari Medical by 42.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 824 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Inari Medical in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Inari Medical from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Inari Medical from $108.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.78.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

