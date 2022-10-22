Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF) PT Raised to C$52.00

Bombardier (OTCMKTS:BDRBF – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$50.00 to C$52.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on BDRBF. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Bombardier from C$65.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen raised Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bombardier in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Bombardier from C$69.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen upgraded Bombardier from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.61.

Get Bombardier alerts:

Bombardier Stock Up 6.1 %

Bombardier stock opened at $25.54 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.05 and its 200 day moving average is $21.98. Bombardier has a one year low of $14.09 and a one year high of $47.00.

Bombardier Company Profile

Bombardier Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of business aircraft in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It provides new aircraft, specialized aircraft solutions, and pre-owned aircraft. The company also offers aftermarket services, including parts, smart services, service centers, training, and technical publications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bombardier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bombardier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.