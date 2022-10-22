Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to Buy

Brunello Cucinelli (OTCMKTS:BCUCY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Brunello Cucinelli from €34.00 ($34.69) to €46.00 ($46.94) in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Brunello Cucinelli Price Performance

Brunello Cucinelli stock opened at $25.60 on Thursday. Brunello Cucinelli has a twelve month low of $20.49 and a twelve month high of $37.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.75.

Brunello Cucinelli Company Profile

Brunello Cucinelli S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of clothing, accessories, and lifestyle products in Italy, Europe, North America, Japan, and China. The company offers women's collection, including coats and jackets, dresses, knitwear, t-shirts and tops, shirts, skirts, pants, denim, travel wear, sneakers, high-boots, loafers and flat shoes, sandals, leather goods, jewelry, scarves, other accessories, mini bags and clutches, crossbody bags and backpacks, and handbags and shoppers.

