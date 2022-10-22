ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY) Raised to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products (OTCMKTS:ANPDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ANPDY. KGI Securities upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup upgraded shares of ANTA Sports Products from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th.

ANTA Sports Products Stock Performance

ANPDY stock opened at $249.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $281.24 and a 200-day moving average of $282.75. ANTA Sports Products has a 12 month low of $237.50 and a 12 month high of $440.34.

ANTA Sports Products Cuts Dividend

About ANTA Sports Products

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 5th were issued a $1.9253 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.63%.

ANTA Sports Products Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories worldwide. The company offers sportswear, including running, cross-training, basketball, soccer, boxing, winter sports, boxing, taekwondo, gymnastics, weightlifting, wrestling, outdoor sports, women's fitness, and skiing products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the FILA, FILA KIDS, FILA FUSION, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, FILA FUSION, ANTA, DESCENTE, and ANTA KIDS brands.

