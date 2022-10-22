Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF) Price Target Cut to C$11.00

Altius Renewable Royalties (OTCMKTS:ATRWF – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Scotiabank from C$13.75 to C$11.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATRWF. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TD Securities cut their price objective on Altius Renewable Royalties from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Shares of Altius Renewable Royalties stock opened at $5.84 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.08. Altius Renewable Royalties has a one year low of $4.50 and a one year high of $14.62.

Altius Renewable Royalties Corp., a renewable energy royalty company, engages in the acquisition and management of renewable energy investments and royalties in North America. It also provides tailored financing solutions to the renewable power sector. The company holds interests in a portfolio of 695 MW of wind, hydro-electric, and solar energy projects located in Texas, Kansas, and Vermont, as well as royalty interests in a portfolio of 2,845 MW of development stage wind energy projects located in Texas, Indiana, and Illinois.

