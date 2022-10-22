AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF) Price Target Cut to C$30.00

AltaGas (OTCMKTS:ATGFF – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$30.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ATGFF. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AltaGas from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of AltaGas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.50 to C$35.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of AltaGas from C$34.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Thursday.

AltaGas Stock Performance

ATGFF stock opened at $18.08 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.90 and a 200-day moving average of $21.82. AltaGas has a 12 month low of $17.59 and a 12 month high of $24.83.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Utilities and Midstream segments. The Utilities segment owns and operates rate-regulated natural gas distribution and storage utilities in Maryland, Virginia, Delaware, Pennsylvania, Ohio, and the District of Columbia serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

