ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Cut to GBX 800

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 900 ($10.87) to GBX 800 ($9.67) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on ASOS from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded ASOS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,153.00.

ASOS Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ASOMY opened at $5.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. ASOS has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $39.56.

About ASOS

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

