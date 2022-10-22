BMO Capital Markets Lowers Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF) Price Target to C$11.00

Artemis Gold (OTCMKTS:ARGTF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$12.50 to C$11.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Separately, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of Artemis Gold from C$11.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.38.
Artemis Gold Stock Performance
ARGTF stock opened at $2.94 on Thursday. Artemis Gold has a 52-week low of $2.75 and a 52-week high of $6.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.04.
Artemis Gold Company Profile
Artemis Gold Inc, a gold development company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, and development of gold properties. The company's asset portfolio includes a 32.3% equity interests in Velocity Minerals Ltd. that focuses on acquiring, exploring, and evaluating mineral resource properties in Bulgaria.
