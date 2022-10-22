Societe Generale Cuts ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target to GBX 1,072

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Societe Generale from GBX 1,300 ($15.71) to GBX 1,072 ($12.95) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

ASOMY has been the subject of several other reports. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded ASOS from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,260 ($15.22) in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,450 ($17.52) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut ASOS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on ASOS from GBX 1,700 ($20.54) to GBX 1,250 ($15.10) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,153.00.

ASOS Price Performance

ASOS stock opened at $5.80 on Thursday. ASOS has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $39.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.59.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge and HIIT brands, as well as through third-party brands. It is also involved in the employer of marketing staff and payment processing businesses.

