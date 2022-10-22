Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB) CEO Sells $74,029.82 in Stock

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) CEO Jerry J. Baack sold 4,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.77, for a total value of $74,029.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,182,144 shares in the company, valued at $21,006,698.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BWB opened at $17.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.97 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.67. The company has a market capitalization of $485.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 0.66.

Bridgewater Bancshares (NASDAQ:BWB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.41. Bridgewater Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 33.06%. The business had revenue of $34.18 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.95 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 82.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the first quarter valued at $46,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 59.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 70.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Bridgewater Bancshares in the second quarter valued at $117,000. 49.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, small business entrepreneurs, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company offers savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

