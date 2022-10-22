Stephen Andrew Snyder Sells 2,925 Shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO) Stock

CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBCO – Get Rating) Director Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 2,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $73,154.25. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,839.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Andrew Snyder also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, October 20th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,125 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $28,136.25.

On Thursday, October 6th, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,600 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $40,000.00.

On Monday, October 3rd, Stephen Andrew Snyder sold 1,483 shares of CareCloud stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $37,089.83.

CareCloud Price Performance

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. CareCloud, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.70 and a 1 year high of $27.45. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.06.

CareCloud Announces Dividend

CareCloud Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.1823 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 8.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th.

CareCloud, Inc, a healthcare information technology (IT) company, provides a suite of cloud-based solutions and related business services to healthcare providers and hospitals primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Healthcare IT and Practice Management. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform includes revenue cycle management, practice management, electronic health record, business intelligence, telehealth, and patient experience management solutions, as well as complementary software tools and business services for medical groups and health systems.

