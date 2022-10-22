FY2025 Earnings Forecast for NetApp, Inc. Issued By Zacks Research (NASDAQ:NTAP)

NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) – Zacks Research lowered their FY2025 EPS estimates for shares of NetApp in a report issued on Monday, October 17th. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now anticipates that the data storage provider will post earnings per share of $5.81 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.85. The consensus estimate for NetApp’s current full-year earnings is $4.45 per share.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on NTAP. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on NetApp from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com upgraded NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. UBS Group decreased their price target on NetApp from $91.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NetApp from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NetApp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.41.

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $65.60 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $68.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.31. NetApp has a 12 month low of $60.56 and a 12 month high of $96.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.21.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The data storage provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.11. NetApp had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 128.71%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NetApp in the 1st quarter valued at $2,039,000. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in NetApp by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,296 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in NetApp by 65.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 29,863 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 11,767 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NetApp by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 95,285 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 18,303 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in NetApp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,092 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of NetApp stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO George Kurian sold 2,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.38, for a total transaction of $147,432.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,348,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.82, for a total value of $1,256,760.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 78,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,478,286.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.05%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.85%.

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

