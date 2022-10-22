Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING) Receives $140.59 Average PT from Brokerages

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.29.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Wingstop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $100.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Wingstop from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock.

Get Wingstop alerts:

Wingstop Price Performance

WING stock opened at $125.88 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a PE ratio of 93.94, a P/E/G ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.56. Wingstop has a 12 month low of $67.67 and a 12 month high of $178.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.74 and its 200 day moving average is $105.24.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $83.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.11 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 13.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.82%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This is a boost from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.72%.

Institutional Trading of Wingstop

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Wingstop by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 838 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 807 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA boosted its stake in Wingstop by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 9,890 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC boosted its stake in Wingstop by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Wingstop by 20.2% in the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand name. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, and tenders that are cooked-to-order, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors. As of December 25, 2021, the company had 1,695 franchised restaurants and 36 company-owned restaurants in 44 states and 7 countries worldwide.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wingstop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wingstop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.