Raymond James Comments on Alta Equipment Group Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALTG)

Alta Equipment Group Inc. (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) – Raymond James issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Raymond James analyst B. Fast anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Alta Equipment Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.35 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for Alta Equipment Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson lifted their price target on shares of Alta Equipment Group to $22.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on shares of Alta Equipment Group in a report on Friday, September 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Alta Equipment Group Stock Up 4.3 %

ALTG stock opened at $11.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $367.70 million, a P/E ratio of 283.32 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.17. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $8.65 and a one year high of $17.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $406.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.60 million. Alta Equipment Group had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 7.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Alta Equipment Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Alta Equipment Group by 280.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 5,238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.90% of the company’s stock.

In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Alta Equipment Group news, Director Andrew P. Studdert bought 5,500 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.03 per share, for a total transaction of $71,665.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 53,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $692,010.27. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. bought 2,936 shares of Alta Equipment Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.50 per share, for a total transaction of $30,828.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 2,021,134 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,221,907. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 19.00% of the company’s stock.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Material Handling and Construction Equipment. The company operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, earthmoving equipment, cranes, paving and asphalt equipment, and other material handling and construction equipment.

