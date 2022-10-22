Analysts Offer Predictions for YASKAWA Electric Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for YASKAWA Electric in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now anticipates that the technology company will earn $2.76 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.99. The consensus estimate for YASKAWA Electric’s current full-year earnings is $3.06 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.05 EPS.

YASKAWA Electric Stock Up 2.9 %

YASKY stock opened at $55.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. YASKAWA Electric has a 52 week low of $53.52 and a 52 week high of $103.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $62.61 and a 200 day moving average of $65.76.

YASKAWA Electric Company Profile

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

