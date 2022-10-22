Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in Otter Tail during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,216,000. Diversified Trust Co raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Otter Tail during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $389,000. 48.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ OTTR opened at $64.64 on Friday. Otter Tail Co. has a 1-year low of $57.59 and a 1-year high of $82.46. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.87 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Otter Tail in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

