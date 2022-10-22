National Bank of Canada FI Has $644,000 Position in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:IYY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new stake in iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $89,000.

iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYY opened at $91.56 on Friday. iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $85.43 and a 12-month high of $118.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $95.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.77.

About iShares Dow Jones U.S. ETF

iShares Dow Jones US ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the broad United States equity market, and is consisted of all of the companies in the Dow Jones Large-Cap Index, Dow Jones Mid-Cap Index and Dow Jones Small-Cap Index.

