iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Bought by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Rating) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IQLT. Alaska Permanent Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $22,674,000. RVW Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,835,000. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,512,000. Madison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 118.8% in the 1st quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 674,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,873,000 after acquiring an additional 366,320 shares during the period. Finally, APCM Wealth Management for Individuals purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,522,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $28.74 on Friday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52-week low of $27.02 and a 52-week high of $40.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.84 and a 200-day moving average of $31.84.

