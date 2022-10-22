Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,047 Shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its stake in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,955 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Steven Madden were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHOO. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the second quarter valued at $437,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Steven Madden by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 511,946 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,490,000 after purchasing an additional 159,630 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $768,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 14,698 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden in the 2nd quarter worth $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Steven Madden Stock Up 4.3 %

SHOO opened at $28.94 on Friday. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.36 and a 52 week high of $51.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.90. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Steven Madden Dividend Announcement

Steven Madden ( NASDAQ:SHOO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The textile maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Steven Madden had a return on equity of 31.40% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm had revenue of $532.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $491.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SHOO shares. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Steven Madden from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $52.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Steven Madden from $36.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. B. Riley decreased their price target on Steven Madden from $58.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Steven Madden in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.78.

Steven Madden Company Profile

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, markets, and sells fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel for women, men, and children in the United States and internationally. Its Wholesale Footwear segment provides footwear under the Steve Madden, Steven by Steve Madden, Madden Girl, BB Dakota, Dolce Vita, DV Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, GREATS, Blondo, Anne Klein, Mad Love, Superga, Madden NYC, and COOL Planet brands, as well as private label footwear.

