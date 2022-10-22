Arizona State Retirement System Cuts Holdings in Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,081 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Otter Tail were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,441,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,569,000 after buying an additional 92,114 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,032,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,561,000 after acquiring an additional 12,769 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 996,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $62,310,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 865,757 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $54,110,000 after acquiring an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Otter Tail by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 460,042 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $28,753,000 after acquiring an additional 47,064 shares during the period. 48.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:OTTR opened at $64.64 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $70.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.52. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.64. Otter Tail Co. has a one year low of $57.59 and a one year high of $82.46.

Otter Tail ( NASDAQ:OTTR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.78. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 18.42%. The firm had revenue of $400.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $336.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Otter Tail’s quarterly revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Otter Tail Co. will post 7.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.412 per share. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.36%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTTR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Otter Tail in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank cut Otter Tail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

