Arizona State Retirement System Purchases 1,538 Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,042 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in APi Group were worth $659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 67,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in APi Group by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 1,522 shares during the last quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN grew its position in APi Group by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Kirr Marbach & Co. LLC IN now owns 181,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,712,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in APi Group by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 12,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

Get APi Group alerts:

APi Group Stock Up 2.9 %

APG stock opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.52. APi Group Co. has a 12 month low of $13.09 and a 12 month high of $26.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APi Group ( NYSE:APG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. APi Group had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that APi Group Co. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of APi Group from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of APi Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of APi Group from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Insider Activity at APi Group

In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 8,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.35 per share, for a total transaction of $131,303.90. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $825,169.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Anthony E. Malkin bought 21,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.10 per share, with a total value of $324,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 77,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,168,679.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 31,792 shares of company stock worth $482,592 in the last three months. Company insiders own 13.70% of the company’s stock.

APi Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APi Group Corporation provides safety, specialty, and industrial services in North America, Europe, Australia, and the Asian-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Safety Services, Specialty Services, and Industrial Services. The Safety Services segment offers safety solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection solutions; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, monitoring, and service of these integrated systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for APi Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APi Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.