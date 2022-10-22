Arizona State Retirement System Has $638,000 Stock Holdings in Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL)

Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,048 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,703 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Leslie’s were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 4.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 9.8% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Leslie’s by 21.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Leslie’s

In related news, insider Brad Gazaway sold 3,335 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total transaction of $49,424.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 130,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,933,224.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Leslie’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:LESL opened at $13.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 17.15, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.59. Leslie’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.87 and a 52-week high of $24.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.51.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). Leslie’s had a negative return on equity of 49.59% and a net margin of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $673.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Leslie’s, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LESL shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Leslie’s from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $24.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Leslie’s from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group downgraded Leslie’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

