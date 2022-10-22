Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Sold by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 2.9% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 6,918 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 1.9% during the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in shares of Blackbaud by 6.5% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its position in Blackbaud by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,736 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Blackbaud alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BLKB opened at $51.92 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.50. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 1-year low of $43.54 and a 1-year high of $86.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $264.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.96 million. Blackbaud had a negative net margin of 1.47% and a positive return on equity of 8.04%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Blackbaud news, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total transaction of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Blackbaud news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLKB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackbaud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackbaud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.