Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL) Shares Acquired by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 48.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,478 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $3,024,000. Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital in the first quarter worth $61,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 23.1% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 18,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,396 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 46.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 26.1% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 119,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.15, for a total value of $1,445,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,396,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $527,261,922.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. Corporate insiders own 31.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on OWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Friday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.75 to $13.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.53.

OWL opened at $8.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.70, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.20. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $17.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.27.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $327.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $308.10 million. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 5.81% and a positive return on equity of 11.37%. On average, research analysts forecast that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $0.11 dividend. This is an increase from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

