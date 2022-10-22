Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) Shares Purchased by Arizona State Retirement System

Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,026 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 145.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 813 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 95.3% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 840 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.86% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

APAM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.08.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Stock Performance

NYSE:APAM opened at $26.71 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.75. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.67 and a twelve month high of $52.42.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The asset manager reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $251.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.51 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 131.59% and a net margin of 24.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s payout ratio is currently 58.97%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

