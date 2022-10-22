Arizona State Retirement System Sells 656 Shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,098 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 656 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $644,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackbaud during the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 6.6% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 989,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,434,000 after purchasing an additional 61,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 51.0% during the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. 98.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Kevin P. Gregoire sold 1,800 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.10, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,555.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George H. Ellis sold 1,500 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $84,270.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,598.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLKB opened at $51.92 on Friday. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.54 and a 12-month high of $86.96. The stock has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.03, a PEG ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.92 and a 200-day moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.13. Blackbaud had a positive return on equity of 8.04% and a negative net margin of 1.47%. The company had revenue of $264.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $266.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Blackbaud in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K-12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and relationship management solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT and Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, and Blackbaud Guided Fundraising and Blackbaud Volunteer Network Fundraising; marketing and engagement solutions, including Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud Online Express, and Blackbaud School Website System; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

