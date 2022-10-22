Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Evolent Health, Inc. (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,247 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Evolent Health were worth $643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EVH. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evolent Health by 67.9% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evolent Health during the first quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Evolent Health by 199.7% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,825 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVH has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $55.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health from $37.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Evolent Health to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Evolent Health to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Evolent Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.40.

In other news, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of Evolent Health stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Evolent Health news, Director Mary Bridget Duffy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.13, for a total value of $248,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,671,408.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Jonathan Weinberg sold 14,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $501,151.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 135,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,723,200.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 90,269 shares of company stock worth $3,238,910 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Evolent Health stock opened at $31.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.87 billion, a PE ratio of -98.03 and a beta of 1.71. Evolent Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.36 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Evolent Health (NYSE:EVH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $319.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $293.31 million. Evolent Health had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a positive return on equity of 0.41%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Evolent Health, Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Evolent Health, Inc, a healthcare company, through its subsidiary, Evolent Health LLC, provides clinical and administrative solutions to payers and providers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Evolent Health Services and Clinical Solutions. The Evolent Health Services segment provides an integrated administrative and clinical platform for health plan administration and population health management.

