Arizona State Retirement System Lowers Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,103 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NEU. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 15.6% during the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 2.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,015 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,237 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 5.4% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 1,760 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. 65.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NewMarket in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

NewMarket Price Performance

NEU stock opened at $309.68 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $299.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $310.54. NewMarket Co. has a 52-week low of $280.28 and a 52-week high of $378.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.60.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.54 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $723.64 million during the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 26.65%.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $2.10 per share. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 14th. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.82%.

NewMarket Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the petroleum additives business. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.