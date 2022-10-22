Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $4.15 Per Share

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins lowered their FY2024 EPS estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Tuesday, October 18th. Desjardins analyst B. Poirier now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $4.15 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.40. The consensus estimate for Canadian Pacific Railway’s current full-year earnings is $2.91 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s FY2025 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank raised their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$99.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $85.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.47.

CP opened at $70.86 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Railway has a one year low of $65.17 and a one year high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.39.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 29.38% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Canadian Pacific Railway’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.148 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 24.02%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

