Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for American Homes 4 Rent Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AMH)

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2024 EPS estimates for American Homes 4 Rent in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Tsai now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.45. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for American Homes 4 Rent’s current full-year earnings is $1.56 per share.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.22). American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 15.67% and a return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $361.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

American Homes 4 Rent Stock Up 1.4 %

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on AMH. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.50 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Homes 4 Rent presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.73.

AMH opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.76 and its 200 day moving average is $36.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a fifty-two week low of $30.25 and a fifty-two week high of $44.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.14, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Trading of American Homes 4 Rent

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMH. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 86.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. 88.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Homes 4 Rent

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 281,695 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson purchased 281,695 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.40 per share, for a total transaction of $10,253,698.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 269,470 shares in the company, valued at $9,808,708. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.69, for a total value of $366,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $738,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.03% of the company’s stock.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is 126.32%.

About American Homes 4 Rent

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

