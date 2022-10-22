Okta, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.
Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.
Okta Stock Performance
NASDAQ OKTA opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.
Institutional Trading of Okta
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Okta
In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.
About Okta
Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Okta (OKTA)
- Should Investors Raise a Glass to Boston Beer Company?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 10/17-10/21
- The Institutions Spin Whirlpool Into Bargain Basement Territory
- American Express Beats Earnings & Revenue Views, Raises Guidance
- Snap Stock Falls As User Growth Slows To Single-Digits
Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.