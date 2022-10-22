Okta, Inc. to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($1.21) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:OKTA)

Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Okta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Oppenheimer analyst I. Kidron expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.21) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Okta’s current full-year earnings is ($5.12) per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Okta’s Q2 2024 earnings at ($1.20) EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at ($1.18) EPS.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.41) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $435.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.66 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 57.21% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.35) earnings per share.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Okta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of Okta from $152.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut their price objective on shares of Okta from $108.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.36.

NASDAQ OKTA opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.26. Okta has a twelve month low of $47.54 and a twelve month high of $272.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.51.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Okta by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,506,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,038,994,000 after buying an additional 264,423 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Okta by 0.9% in the second quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,657,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,273,000 after buying an additional 24,150 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Okta by 4.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,320,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,348,000 after buying an additional 89,070 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 26.6% in the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,183,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,697,000 after purchasing an additional 248,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 134.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,077,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,361,000 after purchasing an additional 618,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $232,868.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,562.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 3,143 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total transaction of $186,662.77. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 446 shares in the company, valued at $26,487.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 3,921 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.39, for a total value of $232,868.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 15,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $891,562.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 41,068 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,313. Insiders own 7.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc provides identity solutions for enterprises, small and medium-sized businesses, universities, non-profits, and government agencies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta Identity Cloud, a platform that offers a suite of products and services, such as Universal Directory, a cloud-based system of record to store and secure user, application, and device profiles for an organization; Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premise from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, Web applications, and data; Lifecycle Management that enables IT organizations or developers to manage a user's identity throughout its lifecycle; API Access Management that enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway that enables organizations to extend the Okta Identity Cloud from the cloud to their existing on-premise applications; and Advanced Server Access to secure cloud infrastructure.

