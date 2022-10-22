Jefferies Financial Group Trims Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Target Price to $420.00

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Jefferies Financial Group from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the software company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Adobe’s FY2023 earnings at $11.53 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $345.00 to $332.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $520.00 to $400.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set a hold rating and a $354.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $380.00 to $388.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $420.78.

Adobe Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Adobe stock opened at $306.37 on Wednesday. Adobe has a 52-week low of $274.73 and a 52-week high of $699.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $381.02. The firm has a market cap of $142.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.24.

Insider Buying and Selling

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 15th. The software company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.65 by ($0.02). Adobe had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 28.00%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe will post 11.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David A. Ricks bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $280.56 per share, with a total value of $336,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,797.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.11, for a total value of $1,001,385.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 400,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,577,041.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks purchased 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $280.56 per share, for a total transaction of $336,672.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,139 shares in the company, valued at $1,441,797.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,776,364. 0.23% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADBE. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 131 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 5,840 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,661,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Adobe by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,106 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Adobe by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 2,839 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Adobe by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,520 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,426,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.75% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

