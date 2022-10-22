Barclays Trims APA (NASDAQ:APA) Target Price to $46.00

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of APA from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of APA from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Bank of America reduced their price target on APA from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup upgraded APA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on APA from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Get APA alerts:

APA Price Performance

APA stock opened at $43.19 on Wednesday. APA has a one year low of $22.94 and a one year high of $51.95. The stock has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 3.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

APA Increases Dividend

APA ( NASDAQ:APA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37. APA had a net margin of 32.57% and a return on equity of 622.55%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. On average, analysts predict that APA will post 8.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. This is an increase from APA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. APA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.62%.

APA announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that authorizes the company to repurchase 40,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On APA

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APA. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in APA in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,705,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in APA by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 73,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,032,000 after acquiring an additional 14,921 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $12,635,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in APA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

APA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

APA Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas properties. It has operations in the United States, Egypt, and the United Kingdom, as well as has exploration activities offshore Suriname. The company also operates gathering, processing, and transmission assets in West Texas, as well as holds ownership in four Permian-to-Gulf Coast pipelines.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for APA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for APA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.