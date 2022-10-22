Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Boston Beer in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $3.40 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Boston Beer’s current full-year earnings is $8.43 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boston Beer’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.88 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $12.05 EPS.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 price target on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. TheStreet raised Boston Beer from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wedbush started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Boston Beer from $296.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Redburn Partners started coverage on Boston Beer in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $353.43.

Boston Beer Stock Up 19.7 %

Boston Beer stock opened at $402.28 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $344.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $346.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.29 and a beta of 0.95. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $287.00 and a twelve month high of $547.71.

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($1.27). The firm had revenue of $596.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a negative net margin of 2.91% and a positive return on equity of 8.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total transaction of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,825.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Boston Beer news, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $35,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $866,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Carolyn L. O’boyle sold 251 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $381.73, for a total value of $95,814.23. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,593 shares in the company, valued at $989,825.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 777 shares of company stock valued at $292,630. Company insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Boston Beer

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SAM. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boston Beer by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,292,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,701,000 after acquiring an additional 475,135 shares in the last quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,356,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $38,859,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 1st quarter worth about $28,589,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer during the 2nd quarter worth about $18,690,000. 70.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.