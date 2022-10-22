Softcat’s (SCT) Buy Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Softcat (LON:SCT – Get Rating) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Separately, Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 2,010 ($24.29) price target on shares of Softcat in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,962 ($23.71).

Get Softcat alerts:

Softcat Price Performance

Shares of LON:SCT opened at GBX 1,099 ($13.28) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,225.40 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,327.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.80, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of £2.19 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,154.90. Softcat has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,059 ($12.80) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 2,070 ($25.01).

About Softcat

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller and IT infrastructure solutions provider in the United Kingdom. The company advices, procures, designs, implements, and manages technology, such as software licensing, workplace technology, networking, security, and cloud and datacenter for businesses and public sector organizations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Softcat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Softcat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.