Capital One Financial Weighs in on SM Energy’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:SM)

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Capital One Financial lowered their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for SM Energy in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the energy company will earn $1.70 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.14. The consensus estimate for SM Energy’s current full-year earnings is $7.90 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for SM Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $7.44 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on SM. KeyCorp initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on SM Energy from $51.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $51.22.

SM Energy Price Performance

NYSE SM opened at $44.50 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 4.66. SM Energy has a 52-week low of $25.23 and a 52-week high of $54.97.

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $992.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $841.52 million. SM Energy had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 36.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SM Energy

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $112,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SM Energy in the first quarter worth $125,000. KBC Group NV lifted its position in SM Energy by 24.6% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,904 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SM Energy in the second quarter worth $190,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at SM Energy

In other SM Energy news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total transaction of $462,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP David W. Copeland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.23, for a total value of $462,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 228,543 shares in the company, valued at $10,565,542.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Patrick A. Lytle sold 8,658 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.61, for a total transaction of $394,891.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 12,463 shares in the company, valued at approximately $568,437.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SM Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 24th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.01. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.28%.

About SM Energy

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. As of February 24, 2022, it had 492.0 million barrels of oil equivalent of estimated proved reserves. It also has working interests in 825 gross productive oil wells and 483 gross productive gas wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas.

