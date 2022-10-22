Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.60 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RGA)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now expects that the insurance provider will earn $2.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.58. The consensus estimate for Reinsurance Group of America’s current full-year earnings is $12.61 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Reinsurance Group of America’s FY2025 earnings at $18.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.75 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on RGA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $131.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. StockNews.com cut Reinsurance Group of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.30.

Reinsurance Group of America Trading Up 3.1 %

NYSE:RGA opened at $139.32 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $121.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.09 and a beta of 0.89. Reinsurance Group of America has a 1 year low of $94.32 and a 1 year high of $140.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $3.06. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 1.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS.

Reinsurance Group of America Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 15th. This is an increase from Reinsurance Group of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reinsurance Group of America

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, CFO Todd C. Larson sold 2,729 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.15, for a total transaction of $357,908.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,842,189.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Reinsurance Group of America

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Front Row Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 291 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Reinsurance Group of America during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Reinsurance Group of America

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, such as term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products; asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products; and other capital motivated solutions.

See Also

