Roblox Co. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NYSE:RBLX)

Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Roblox in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 17th. KeyCorp analyst T. Parker now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for Roblox’s current full-year earnings is ($1.36) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Roblox’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.51) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.47) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Get Roblox alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on RBLX. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Roblox from $43.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a report on Monday, September 12th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.05.

Roblox Stock Up 0.6 %

Roblox stock opened at $42.81 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Roblox has a 12-month low of $21.65 and a 12-month high of $141.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $39.86 and its 200 day moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $23.35 billion, a PE ratio of -45.06 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.07). Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.11% and a negative return on equity of 95.60%. The company had revenue of $639.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $625.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Roblox

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Roblox by 8.0% during the third quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Roblox during the third quarter worth about $3,943,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Roblox by 8.1% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,216,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,971,000 after purchasing an additional 392,099 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Roblox by 205.5% during the third quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 352,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,637,000 after purchasing an additional 237,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.03, for a total transaction of $122,673.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 808,040 shares in the company, valued at $40,426,241.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Han Kim sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total transaction of $2,518,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,404,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,717,173.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 711,960 shares of company stock worth $30,460,362 over the last quarter. Insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

About Roblox

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.