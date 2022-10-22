S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.80 Per Share

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for S&P Global in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 19th. William Blair analyst A. Nicholas now expects that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.87. The consensus estimate for S&P Global’s current full-year earnings is $11.38 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for S&P Global’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.35 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $13.76 EPS.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SPGI. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global to $386.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $403.00 to $366.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $410.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $390.93.

S&P Global Price Performance

S&P Global stock opened at $295.94 on Thursday. S&P Global has a 1 year low of $279.32 and a 1 year high of $484.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $337.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $350.44. The company has a market cap of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.62 earnings per share. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On S&P Global

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 273.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 71 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in S&P Global by 7,700.0% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total transaction of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,745.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Martina Cheung sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.78, for a total value of $1,157,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,783 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,616,745.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.49, for a total transaction of $1,175,968.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $906,597.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 27,150 shares of company stock worth $10,146,219. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.34%.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.