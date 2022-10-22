Primerica, Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.90 Per Share (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Primerica in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.93. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $11.18 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q4 2022 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $11.00 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.75 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $668.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $707.24 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 12.12%. Primerica’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 EPS.

Primerica Stock Up 2.0 %

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Primerica from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $161.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRI opened at $135.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a PE ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 1.21. Primerica has a twelve month low of $110.22 and a twelve month high of $179.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $129.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.63.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Primerica

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PRI. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.4% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BTC Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.7% during the first quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.93, for a total value of $535,720.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,796,734.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total transaction of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Primerica Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Primerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.76%.

Primerica declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Primerica Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.