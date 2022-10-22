Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Travis Perkins (LON:TPK) Price Target to GBX 1,110

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 1,250 ($15.10) to GBX 1,110 ($13.41) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,500 ($18.12) to GBX 1,400 ($16.92) and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,590 ($19.21) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a neutral rating and set a GBX 900 ($10.87) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 1,000 ($12.08) to GBX 910 ($11.00) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,527.50 ($18.46).

TPK opened at GBX 790.60 ($9.55) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.68 billion and a PE ratio of 712.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.42. Travis Perkins has a 52 week low of GBX 707.80 ($8.55) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,683 ($20.34). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 828.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,009.31.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.50 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Travis Perkins’s payout ratio is currently 34.23%.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Nick Roberts sold 43,324 shares of Travis Perkins stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 915 ($11.06), for a total value of £396,414.60 ($478,992.99).

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through, Merchanting, and Toolstation segments. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

