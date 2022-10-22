Oppenheimer Weighs in on Service Properties Trust’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:SVC)

Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Service Properties Trust in a report released on Monday, October 17th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Batory now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.47 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.48. The consensus estimate for Service Properties Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.34 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Service Properties Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Service Properties Trust from $6.25 to $6.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

NASDAQ:SVC opened at $7.50 on Thursday. Service Properties Trust has a 12 month low of $4.65 and a 12 month high of $12.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.46. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 2.11.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.67%. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 350.6% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. EMC Capital Management lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 7,070 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $91,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Service Properties Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Service Properties Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns a diverse portfolio of hotels and net lease service and necessity-based retail properties across the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada with 149 distinct brands across 23 industries. SVC's properties are primarily operated under long-term management or lease agreements.

