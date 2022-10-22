Cathay General Bancorp (CATY) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.30 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.03. Cathay General Bancorp had a net margin of 40.69% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The firm had revenue of $189.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts expect Cathay General Bancorp to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CATY stock opened at $41.61 on Friday. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $37.37 and a 1 year high of $48.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.12.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is 33.33%.

CATY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cathay General Bancorp to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th.

In related news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total value of $247,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Cathay General Bancorp news, Chairman Dunson K. Cheng sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 99,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,149,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.33, for a total transaction of $247,980.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,441,755.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,570. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 73.5% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 2,569.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,723 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 2,621 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $262,000. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cathay General Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cathay General Bancorp operates as the holding company for Cathay Bank that offers various commercial banking products and services to individuals, professionals, and small to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including passbook accounts, checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and public funds deposits.

