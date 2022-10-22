Royal Bank of Canada Upgrades Frasers Group (LON:FRAS) to “Sector Perform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Frasers Group (LON:FRAS – Get Rating) to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has GBX 750 ($9.06) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 850 ($10.27).
Frasers Group Stock Performance
FRAS stock opened at GBX 621 ($7.50) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 756.60 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 730.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.69. The company has a market cap of £2.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,293.75. Frasers Group has a twelve month low of GBX 523.50 ($6.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,001.69 ($12.10).
About Frasers Group
