Range Resources (RRC) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, October 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.32 per share for the quarter.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.91 million. Range Resources had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 56.92%. The business’s revenue was up 181.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Range Resources to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Range Resources Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:RRC opened at $25.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.12. The firm has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Range Resources has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $37.44.

Range Resources Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Range Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Range Resources’s payout ratio is 16.49%.

In other news, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $335,936.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 5,000 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.65, for a total transaction of $173,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,801 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,754.65. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Reginal Spiller sold 1,600 shares of Range Resources stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total transaction of $50,304.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,685 shares in the company, valued at $335,936.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Range Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RRC. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Range Resources by 18.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,614,627 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $109,813,000 after acquiring an additional 551,841 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Range Resources by 81.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 974,786 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $24,126,000 after acquiring an additional 436,490 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in Range Resources in the first quarter worth about $19,929,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its position in Range Resources by 155.9% in the first quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 653,010 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after acquiring an additional 397,850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Range Resources by 6.3% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 638,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $15,802,000 after acquiring an additional 37,784 shares in the last quarter. 84.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Range Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “assumes” rating on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.80.

Range Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated 1,350 net producing wells and approximately 794,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

Further Reading

