Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Forecasted to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Halliburton in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings of $0.55 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Halliburton’s current full-year earnings is $2.03 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.77 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The business had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Halliburton Trading Up 7.0 %

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on HAL. Stephens dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Halliburton from $46.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Halliburton to $46.50 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Halliburton from $42.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.69.

Shares of Halliburton stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. Halliburton has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $43.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.58. The firm has a market cap of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.31 and a beta of 2.08.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 115.1% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.60% of the company’s stock.

Halliburton Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.19%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems; production solutions comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, downhole tools, and pumping and nitrogen services; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning, commissioning, maintenance, and decommissioning.

Further Reading

