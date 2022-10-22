ON Semiconductor Corp Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.34 Per Share (NASDAQ:ON)

ON Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of ON Semiconductor in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, October 17th. William Blair analyst J. Dorsheimer expects that the semiconductor company will post earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for ON Semiconductor’s current full-year earnings is $5.12 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for ON Semiconductor’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.11 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.08. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 41.43% and a net margin of 22.60%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ON Semiconductor Trading Up 6.8 %

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ON. Summit Insights downgraded ON Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.11.

Shares of ON opened at $65.68 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.79. ON Semiconductor has a 52-week low of $43.74 and a 52-week high of $76.78. The company has a market cap of $28.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional Trading of ON Semiconductor

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 20.2% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $300,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. bought a new stake in ON Semiconductor during the third quarter worth about $1,408,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 4.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,526,180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,127,000 after acquiring an additional 69,385 shares in the last quarter. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at ON Semiconductor

In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 162,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,209,325. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Bernard Raymond Colpitts, Jr. sold 2,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.01, for a total value of $143,569.11. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 22,931 shares in the company, valued at $1,559,537.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $341,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 162,791 shares in the company, valued at $12,209,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,474 shares of company stock valued at $681,729. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ON Semiconductor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.