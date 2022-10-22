El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for El Pollo Loco in a report issued on Tuesday, October 18th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.13. The consensus estimate for El Pollo Loco’s current full-year earnings is $0.53 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for El Pollo Loco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

El Pollo Loco (NASDAQ:LOCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. El Pollo Loco had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 5.58%. The business had revenue of $124.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. El Pollo Loco’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on El Pollo Loco in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

El Pollo Loco stock opened at $9.73 on Thursday. El Pollo Loco has a 52 week low of $8.15 and a 52 week high of $15.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.04 million, a P/E ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.96.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On El Pollo Loco

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 274.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 233,873 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after buying an additional 171,449 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 1,098.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 151,103 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,756,000 after buying an additional 138,490 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 7.9% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,660,607 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,296,000 after buying an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 29.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 443,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after buying an additional 99,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of El Pollo Loco by 280.6% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 134,419 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 99,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.10% of the company’s stock.

El Pollo Loco Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 13.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 21st.

About El Pollo Loco

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary, El Pollo Loco, Inc, develops, franchises, licenses, and operates quick-service restaurants under the El Pollo Loco name. As of May 04, 2022, the company operated 480 restaurants comprising 189 company-operated and 291 franchised restaurants located in California, Nevada, Arizona, Texas, Utah, and Louisiana.

